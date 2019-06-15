Authorities ID elderly woman shot, killed in Goffstown, NH

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 72-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Officers conducting a welfare check on Friday found Sally A. Miller, of Goffstown, dead, according to a joint statement issued Saturday by Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Goffstown Police Chief Robert Browne.

An autopsy conducted Saturday determined that Miller died of a single gunshot and that the manner of her death is homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Det. Sgt. William Bright at 603-223-4381 or call the Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 603-628-8477.

