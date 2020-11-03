Authorities ID knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by police in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by police inside an apartment in Winchester on Monday night.

A security guard for the Parkview Apartments on Swanton Street called 911 just after 8 p.m. to report that a resident of the building, 35-year-old Thomas Celona, had reported an issue within his unit, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Winchester Police Chief Peter MacDonnell said in a joint press release.

Three Winchester police officers responding to the unit heard noises coming from inside Celona’s unit but did not notice any signs of forced entry, Ryan and MacDonnell added.

The officers gained entry into the apartment and reportedly found Celona holding two knives.

Celona was asked to drop the knives before a Taser was deployed twice, according to investigators.

Celona then allegedly continued to approach the officers while still holding the knives and one of the officers fired his service weapon, striking him.

First aid was rendered at the scene before Celona was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.