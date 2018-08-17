Authorities identify Billerica man killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a car crash in Lowell earlier this week after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop.

Eric Schwabe, 34, of Billerica, was killed Wednesday after fleeing from an officer who attempted to pull him over on Billerica Avenue in Billerica, according to a statement issued Friday by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

A preliminary investigation determined that Schwabe fled from an officer who tried to pull him over for a registration violation and crashed into a second vehicle and a concrete barrier at the intersection of Woburn Street and Interstate-495 in Lowell.

Schwabe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second motor vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is being investigated by Ryan’s Office, Lowell police, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

