Authorities identify husband, wife killed in Northborough murder-suicide

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a woman and her husband dead in Northborough, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported domestic dispute at 18 Pondview Way just before 10:30 p.m. found Debra Blasko, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, Thomas M. Blasko, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined Thomas Blasko shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

Concerned neighbor Patrick Coyne, who lives across the pond, says he is surprised that he didn’t hear gunfire.

“Sound carries across the water, ordinarily, right? Not last night I guess,” he told 7News.

Coyne’s wife, Jean, says she is shaken and puzzled by the horrific incident.

She asked, “Why did it happen? Why did it have to come to this? Is there something that could have prevented this?”

Jean says the couple ran a daycare center out of their house for many years.

“I would imagine the people that drop their kids off would know them a heck of a lot better. They must have trusted them to drop their kids of there,” she said.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Northborough police with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)