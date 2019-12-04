Authorities investigating after hunter accidentally shot by another hunter in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a hunter was accidentally shot by another hunter in Wareham on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a hunting accident in the area of Charlotte Furnace Road found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was shot when another nearby hunter discharged their firearm.

Both hunters were said to be wearing the required “hunter orange.”

No additional information was immediately available.

