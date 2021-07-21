GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Leominster High School student drowned in the Squannacook River in Groton on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Bertozzi Wildlife Management Area around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a missing swimmer, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Groton Chief of Police Michael Luth.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a group of five friends were using a rope swing to jump in and out of the water. Authorities say one of the boys went underwater while trying to cross the river and never resurfaced.

Video from Sky7 HD showed crews patrolling the area in an effort to track down the missing 17-year-old boy. He was found around 4:30 p.m. and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Area departments assisted Groton police and fire with the search. The area was cleared by 5 p.m.

“When officers were executing the recovery efforts, the river level was high, with a visibly strong current due to the recent rain,” according to the statement from authorities.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)