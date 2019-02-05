Authorities investigating after man, woman found dead in NH home

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths of a man and woman in Hooksett, New Hampshire, officials said.

The two people, whose names have not been released, were found dead Monday during a welfare check at a home on Kimball Drive, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard.

Their deaths are being considered suspicious.

Autopsies will be performed on Wednesday to determine a cause and manner of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)