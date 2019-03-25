Authorities investigating deadly Dedham crash

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent multi-vehicle crash in Dedham that left one man dead, officials said.

The crash involving three vehicles occurred in the area of Providence Highway and Washington Street about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was killed when another driver drove over a portion of a traffic island and slammed into his car, according to a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver of the second car was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A driver in a third vehicle involved did not require emergency medical transport.

The crash is being investigated by Dedham police, members of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit.

The roadway has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Washington street at route one near the fatal crash remains closed in Dedham right now…accident recon on the scene #7News pic.twitter.com/UeH9eUHhHs — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 25, 2019

Traffic Advisory: Officers are currently on scene of a vehicle crash on Washington Street near the rotary at Providence Highway. Traffic will be impacted. Please seek alternate routes and avoid this area for the time being if possible. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) March 25, 2019

