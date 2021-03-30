Authorities investigating fatal crash in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a fatal car accident in Westford.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Groton Road and Lynnwood Lane around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a bicyclist struck by a car, according to a release issued by The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Westford Police

The bicyclist, a 62-year-old man, was transported to Lowell General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Cadillac sedan was travelling westbound on Route 40 when he allegedly struck the cyclist.

The area is roped off as crews investigate the crash.

There has been no word on any injuries.

No further details were released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)