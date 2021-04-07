MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a utility pole snapped at the base in Milton early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to Route 138 in the area of Blue Hill Avenue around 3:30 a.m. found the snapped pole resting on top of a significantly damaged car.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed that this crash was fatal.

Part of Route 138 has been shut down.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)