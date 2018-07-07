Authorities investigating stabbing in Dracut

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed outside a strip mall in Dracut early Saturday morning, officials say.

Officers responding to a reported shooting outside the G&G Quick Bite on Lakeview Avenue about 2 a.m. found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed during an altercation, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Police determined that no shooting had taken place and performed medical aid on the victim until he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Boston.

The victim, whose name was not released, is expected to survive.

The incident is being investigated by Dracut police, the State Police Crime Scene Unit and troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dracut Police Detective Division at 978-957-2123.

