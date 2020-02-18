Authorities: Missing Maine woman found dead in submerged vehicle

(WHDH) — A Maine woman who went missing on Friday night was found dead Sunday in a submerged vehicle in Parsonsfield, authorities announced.

Deputies responding to a report of a vehicle in the Ossipee River around 1 p.m. found 28-year-old Sarah McCarthy, of Sebago, deceased inside, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

McCarthy had last been seen leaving Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub in Cornish, where she worked as a bartender, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Evidence gathered at the scene suggests McCarthy was traveling west on Route 25 toward New Hampshire at a high rate of speed when she failed to navigate a turn and careened off of a snowbank into the river, the sheriff’s office said.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of McCarthy’s death.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

