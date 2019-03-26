Authorities release video of suspect firing gun at man inside Natick hotel

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance camera firing a gun at a man through the front door of a Natick hotel early Tuesday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the guests.

Officers responding to a reported active shooter at the Crown Plaza Hotel on Worcester Road just before 3 a.m. spoke with a man who said that as he was entering the hotel, people unknown to him followed him and fired their gun at him in the lobby.

A surveillance recording of the terrifying incident released Tuesday evening shows a man running into the hotel and the suspect firing a gun while getting caught between the doors leading into the lobby.

Authorities say they do not believe the shooting was random.

Out of an abundance of caution, state and local police evacuated the hotel around 4 a.m.

“The officers were going to different groups of people and making sure everybody stayed calm and keep us informed as they could possibly make us without saying too much,” said Angela Salas, who was among those who evacuated the hotel. “They said it would take a while because out of responsibility in situations where shots are fired, they need to make sure that everyone is safe.”

A SWAT team arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m.

In a statement late Tuesday afternoon, the hotel said they’re relieved no one was hurt and they are cooperating with police.

Police say the suspect is unknown to them and is likely not from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Natick police.

