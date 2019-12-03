Authorities searching for missing 1-year-old girl as CT police investigate suspicious death

Ansonia, Conn. (WHDH) — Police in Connecticut are turning to the public for help locating a missing 1-year-old girl who may be in endangered and was living at a house where a suspicious death investigation is underway.

Vanessa Morales was not in the home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia at the time of the suspicious death but she has not been seen since, according to the Ansonia Police Department.

She is described as being a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

