Authorities: Woman gets stuck between Red Line train, platform

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) – A woman who fell and got stuck between a Red Line train and a platform in Cambridge Thursday morning has been rescued and taken to the hospital, officials said.

Firefighters responding to Central Station about 7:30 a.m. found a woman who was trapped, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

A rescue operation prompted a suspension of service between the Harvard and Park Street stops, and the woman was extricated after power was cut to the third rail.

Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief Sean White says rescue crews used a board to help slide the woman out to safety.

“We got some members in there to take care of the individual,” he said. “They safely extricated her from the position where she was and she was transported to the hospital.”

Photos attached are from the Central Square #MBTA subway extrication at 722 this morning (12 July 2018): Engine 2, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Squad 2, & Division 1 successfully extricated the person who was transported to a medical facility.

-SWhite photos @CambridgeMAFire #CambMA pic.twitter.com/hVGeqAR2Yt — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 12, 2018

Fortunately, the woman escaped serious injury, officials said. Her identity was not made public.

Trains were brought to a standstill but power has since been restored at the station and service has resumed.

Residual delays persisted for about an hour after the scene was cleared.

The incident is under investigation.

