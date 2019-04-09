Babies in Brigham and Women’s NICU dress up for Red Sox home opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - Newborn babies at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital were decked out in Boston Red Sox gear to cheer on the hometown club as they took on Toronto in their Fenway Park opener.

The hospital shared photos of the adorable newborns resting in their cribs and wearing Red Sox hats and jerseys.

Neonatal intensive care unit nurses made the gear for little Patriots fans before they played the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Around 100 Halloween costumes were donated to the NICU in October. Hospital staff dressed the infants in the adorable outfits so they could celebrate the spooky holiday.

