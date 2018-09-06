Baby kangaroos visit beach, experience sand, water for the first time

(WHDH) — A pair of baby kangaroos were spotted soaking up the sun on a beach in Alabama over the weekend.

Dauphin Island resident Jane Covel Walton shared images of the animals frolicking in the sand on the island’s West End beach to a Facebook community group.

A woman from Baton Rouge raises baby kangaroos, and she brought them to the beach to experience the sand and water for the first time, according to her post.

The kangaroos can be seen wearing collars in the photos. They were around “six and seven months old,” according to Walton.

