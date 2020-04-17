Baker: 200K respirator masks being distributed to police officers, firefighters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that 200,000 respirator masks are in the process of being distributed to police officers and firefighters across the Commonwealth to better protect those on the frontlines as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge toward its peak.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has started delivering the masks to local police and fire departments, as well as sheriffs and university police, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

Baker said each first responder will be given five masks and training on how and when to use them will be provided.

“MEMA has worked closely with them to determine how many masks each first responder needs,” Baker said. “They worked out a formula where each responder will receive five masks, which is an equivalent to a one-month supply, plus a spare.”

The new mask allocation is in addition to the ongoing personal protective equipment distribution by MEMA, according to Baker.

As of Thursday, the Commonwealth had distributed four million pieces of personal protective equipment to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and other agencies.

