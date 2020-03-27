Baker: All travelers arriving in Mass. by plane, train, or car will be asked to self-quarantine

BOSTON (WHDH) – In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, all out-of-state travelers who enter Massachusetts by plane, train, bus or car will be instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday.

“Starting today, all travelers arriving in the Commonwealth are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “To deliver this message, travelers entering Massachusetts will be given information flyers instructing them of our 14-day quarantine at our major transportation hubs.”

Informational flyers will be made available at Logan Airport, Worcester Airport, South Station, and rest stops along Interstate 90, according to Baker. Roadside message boards will also provide alerts for drivers who enter the Bay State.

“We’re taking extraordinary steps here to keep our residents safe, including asking folks to stay home and closing non-essential businesses,” Baker said. “We’re instructing all visitors arriving in Massachusetts to comply with this request for the sake of protecting the most vulnerable among us all.”

Anyone thinking about coming to Massachusetts should reconsider their plans and stay home.

“We’re asking that folks considering travel to Massachusetts for whatever reason, do not travel to our communities, especially if you have symptoms,” Baker said.

Massachusetts residents returning to the state will also be subject to the quarantine.

Public safety workers, public health workers, healthcare workers, transportation workers, and other essential individuals will be exempt from Baker’s requirement.

“The health and safety of Massachusetts is our top priority and we will continue to take whatever steps we need to to make that happen,” Baker said.

The 14-day self-quarantine rule will remain in effect until further notice.

Baker also announced a state partnership with Buoy Health — a website that will allow residents with virus symptoms an opportunity to speak with a doctor.

Twenty-five people across the state have died from coronavirus.

