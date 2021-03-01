Baker defends call to ease coronavirus business restrictions

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is coming under criticism from some health experts who are warning that his decision to ease coronavirus restrictions is too soon and may lead to more misery down the road.

On Monday, the state began lifting some restrictions that have been in place for months — including eliminating restaurant capacity limits as long as parties be spaced 6 feet apart.

Dr. Robert Horsburgh, a Boston University professor of epidemiology, said the state is reopening too fast.

“Opening up these restaurants is going to prolong the epidemic, and increase the number of Massachusetts residents that die,” he told The Boston Globe.

But Baker said recent public health data — including falling numbers of new infections and hospitalizations — support the easing of restrictions.

“It’s obviously great to see the data moving in the right direction so that we can make it possible for people to reopen on a phased basis,” Baker said.

The decisions to restrict businesses at various points during the past year “have been extremely difficult and have come with significant negative consequences of their own,” he added.

Restaurants can again host musical performances, while enforcing six-people-per-table limits, and 90-minute time limits.

On Monday indoor performance venues such as concert halls and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity with no more than 500 persons while indoor recreational activities like laser tag, roller skating and trampolines can also reopen at 50% capacity.

Capacity limits across other businesses have also been raised to 50%.

Baker said the reopening efforts “doesn’t mean that people can or should let down their guard.”

The city of Boston is being a little more cautious than the state as a whole.

Indoor performance venues and indoor higher-contact recreational activities will remain closed until March 22. The city also won’t allow live musical performances in restaurants until then.

