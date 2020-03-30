Baker: Hundreds of Mass. businesses looking to donate personal protective equipment, at least 1K ventilators on the way

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of businesses across the Bay State have shown interest in donating personal protective equipment to local healthcare workers who are on the frontline battling the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

The state’s coronavirus command center has been contacted by hundreds of businesses looking to donate masks, gowns, gloves, and other essential pieces of equipment, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

The governor also said the state has received a shipment of personal protective equipment from the strategic national stockpile and that 1,000 ventilators will soon be arriving in Massachusetts.

Over the weekend, the Baker administration launched an online portal where individuals and companies can easily donate or sell personal protective equipment and volunteer to support the COVID-19 outbreak.

Baker told reporters that the “whole issue of PPE has been a difficult one” and that he’s made that clear to the Trump administration. He added that the quick turnaround with the ventilator request is recognition from the federal government that Massachusetts has a desperate need for equipment.

Baker reminded the public that there is also a crucial need for blood donations.

Baker also thanked the Commonwealth for their “patience, perseverance, and determination” during this pandemic.

He urged everyone to practice social distancing because it will have an impact on slowing the spread of the virus.

