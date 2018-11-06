Bang for the buck: Deer runs wild through Walmart before getting locked in bathroom

(WHDH) — A buck was spotted banging on the windows of a Walmart in Pennsylvania on Monday before it entered the store and ran wild.

Video shot by Katelyn Broadt in Bethlehem Township showed the buck trotting across the parking lot before bolting through an entrance as a concerned employee jumped out of the way.

“I was sitting in my car and I saw a tan thing splash across the parking lot,” she told Lehigh Valley Live. “I got out of my car and I saw it was a deer.”

The buck darted up and down several aisles before it ventured into a woman’s restroom, where it was tranquilized by Pennsylvania Game Commission officials, according to the news outlet.

The buck was removed from the store and relocated to a safe area.

Broadt’s video has been viewed hundreds of times.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)