BOSTON (WHDH) - Barney Frank, former Massachusetts Congressman, has died at age 86.

Frank grew up in a Jewish working-class family in New Jersey and attended Harvard University before becoming Chief of Staff for Boston Mayor Kevin White.

In 1972, Frank ran as a Democrat for an open seat in the Massachusetts Legislature and won, flipping a district that had been republican for decades. He represented the Boston area in Congress from 1981 to 2013.

Frank was a trailblazer and became one of the first openly gay members of Congress. He was later the first to marry while in office after same-sex marriage became legal.

Frank was one of Washington’s most outspoken politicians and was known for biting back at times with quick wit.

U.S. Representative Jake Auchincloss confirmed Frank’s passing.

“Barney Frank was a larger-than-life character. As a mentor and a friend, he made me a better lawmaker – and he made me laugh. My staff and I, representing the district he faithfully served for three decades, will always treasure his stories, his encouragement, and his advice.”

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