BOSTON (WHDH) - A busy section of Summer Street near South Station is the subject of a turf war between the MBTA and the City of Boston.

The T wants to shut it down for seven game days this summer when crowds are expected to flock to South Station and take trains to Gillette Stadium for the FIFA World Cup matches.

“There are alternatives. Obviously, safety is the number one priority of everyone,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng wrote to the city, saying in part, “This letter will serve as notice that the MBTA plans to acquire the temporary right to occupy this portion of Summer Street.… This is a matter of necessity given the expected increase in foot traffic near the station in order to best ensure that pedestrians, workers, and others walking in that area can do so safely.”

Mayor Wu is proposing more of a partial shutdown for fewer than the 10 hours a day the T says it needs.

“We don’t believe that eminent domain is ever an appropriate use for the state or any other entity to come in and tell the city this is how you’re going to do what you’re used to doing and what you know how to do well,” Wu said.

7NEWS spoke to drivers to see how they feel.

“You drive here. You work here. What do you think of shutting it down? That won’t be a good idea. We have too much traffic around here. It would be crazy,” Jean Falaiz, taxi driver.

“Wouldn’t be good. Wouldn’t be good at all. Nothing but traffic. Would be very hectic,” Justin Dow, a truck driver, said.

Wu insists everything will be worked out ahead of the games.

“We believe and hope that this will be resolved as we’re getting down to it,” Wu said.

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