Barnstable Public Schools closed Wednesday due to excessive heat

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to a forecast that is calling for a heat index of more than 100 degrees, Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown announced.

All previously scheduled Barnstable High School afterschool activities, both on and off campus, are also canceled.

The district’s first day of school and kindergarten orientation have been rescheduled for Thursday.

Preschool orientation has been moved to Thursday at 10:45 a.m. The first day of Kindergarten will be on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

A heat advisory has been issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin;,Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol and Western Plymouth counties.

A excessive heat warning is in effect for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk; Western Essex and Western Norfolk.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

