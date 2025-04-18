CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A baseball field in Hawaii may be the oldest in the U.S., rivaling a field in Clinton.

Records show that Alexander Joy Cartwright, who is recognized by the Baseball Hall of Fame as the “father of the modern game,” marked out a baseball diamond in a park in Honolulu as early as 1852.

There’s now a sign designating Cartwright Field as the oldest active baseball field in America.

However, this counters the claim by Fuller Field in Clinton, Massachusetts.

It’s recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest active field.

Fuller Field started hosting games in 1878, 26 years after Cartwright’s Field came to be.

“Until the Guinness world records certifies Cartwright Park as being the oldest baseball diamond in continuous use, Fuller Field is going to hold that title,” said Matt Kobus, Fuller Field Commission Member.

“For all the kids in Hawaii that want to play baseball, they should go over there and walk the field,” said Anna Cartwright, the great great granddaughter of Alexander Cartwright. “That should be their start.”

Fuller Field is also currently battling for the right to be called the “oldest active ballpark” in the world. A field in Ontario is also vying for that title.

