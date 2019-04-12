‘Be aware of surroundings’: No known threats to Boston Marathon but caution urged

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are no known threats to Monday’s Boston Marathon but law enforcement officials are asking spectators to be vigilant six years after two bombs exploded near the finish line.

Federal, state, and city officials gathered Friday to discuss finalized security plans for the 123rd running of the race on April 15.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency director Samantha Phillips says anyone who spots anything suspicious should report it.

“We invite the public to just be aware of their surroundings,” she said. “If they see something that looks alarming or suspicious, call 911 or report it to a nearby police officer.”

Finding a police officer will not be difficult. There will be 7,000 uniformed police and National Guard members stationed along the 26.2-mile marathon route. An undisclosed number of plainclothes officers will mix in with spectators.

Security checkpoints will be in place. Coolers, backpacks, and drones will not be allowed, among an array of other items.

The upcoming marathon marks the first year that the race falls on the anniversary of the 2013 bombings. The tragedy left three spectators dead and injured more than 200.

Four state police helicopters will keep an eye on events from the sky, according to Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin. Surveillance cameras are also being placed at strategic spots along the course.

“You will also see our tactical units, K9s, motorcycles, explosive ordnance technicians, and full deployment of our state police air wing,” she said.

The annual Patriots Day race is slated to begin with the first wave of runners departing at 9:02 a.m. and the final wave beginning at 10:50 a.m.

