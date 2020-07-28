FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Beachgoers hitting the shore Tuesday said they were concerned after at least eight lifeguards in Falmouth have tested positive for the coronavirus — and may have been told not to share those results.

The town became aware over the past weekend that “one or more” members of the lifeguards contracted the virus, Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso wrote in a public notice.

7’s Steve Cooper reported that the lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party. Officials are looking into reports that supervisors told lifeguards to keep their test results under wraps, and people at the beach said that information needs to be shared.

“It’s scary and they need to keep people informed on it,” said Robin Dodd. “They tried to cover it up and I don’t think that’s very good.”

Beachgoer Cathy Sullivan said people need to take more precautions to prevent the virus spreading.

“The kids aren’t taking it serious enough, I think they’re being too free,” Sullivan said.

Health Agent Scott McGann is working with Visiting Nurse Association representatives in pursuing comprehensive contact tracing, per state protocols.

The town is also working with Cape Cod Healthcare, Falmouth Hospital, the Board of Health, the County Health Department and the Falmouth Fire Department to establish a free COVID-19 testing process for all Falmouth lifeguards and beach department staff members at Falmouth Hospital.

The free testing is expected to begin Tuesday.

Falmouth beaches will operate on a temporary, reduced staffing basis during this process.

No additional information has been released.

Falmouth lifeguards being tested today for covid 19 after 8 tested positive for the virus after attending a party 2 weeks ago #7news pic.twitter.com/gS4QKzKHFW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 28, 2020

