Police in Bellingham are looking for the man behind an alarming attack in someone’s home.

Officials have increased patrols, and several cruisers were seen circling the neighborhood overnight.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear about the assault.

“It’s really, really scary,” said Jen Clinton, who lives nearby. “Nothing like this we’ve been here 11 years. Never heard about anything like this before.”

Police said the break-in happened near South Main Street and Mann Street early Saturday morning; the man allegedly climbed through a window, assaulted someone inside, then took off.

Police asked residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked, especially overnight, and to report anything suspicious and to check their security cameras, especially into the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

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