BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nya Brown was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Belmont police.

She has reportedly gone missing before and later located by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston.

Nya is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

She left her cellphone and debit card at home.

Anyone with information on Nya’s whereabouts is asked to call Belmont police at 617-484-1212.

Missing Juvenile- If you have information on Nya's whereabouts, please call 617-484-1212 pic.twitter.com/loCJDXivpT — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) January 20, 2021

