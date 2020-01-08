Beloved 2-year-old bulldog crushed to death by PetSmart grooming table

A heartbroken woman is mourning the loss of her beloved bulldog after the animal was crushed to death by a grooming table during an appointment at PetSmart.

Vicki Seifert, of Las Vegas, enjoyed a playful Christmas with Minni but just a few days later, her 2-year-old pup was tragically killed.

Seifert had taken Minni to PetSmart to have a bath and have her nails trimmed but the appointment seemed to be taking longer than expected.

“I ran in there. When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table,” Seifert told CNN affiliate KVVU-TV. “They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone.”

Seifert told the news outlet that PetSmart could not provide her with a straight answer regarding Minni’s death.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table. It was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her,” Seifert said. “Then with it being unplugged, there was no way to raise it.”

In a statement obtained by the news outlet, PetSmart said, “A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.”

Seifert, who wants answers, said Minni died less than 15 minutes after she dropped her off for her appointment.

“Why was she under a table?” Seifert asked. “How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed within 13 minutes?”

Seifert said Minni loved toys and that she has an unopened box of them that the pup never got a chance to play with.

The incident remains under investigation.

