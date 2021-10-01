BOSTON (WHDH) - After pumping the brakes for the pandemic, the Best Buddies Challenge returns Saturday with riders pedaling from Boston to Hyannis to raise money for a great cause.

They’re raising money for the organization that enhances the lives of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities – through employment and friendship.

Ryan Chapman is a Buddy who has been working at Davio’s in Boston for years.

“If it wasn’t for them, I would not have been working at Davio’s here today,” Ryan said. “If it wasn’t for that beautiful organization of Best Buddies.”

Anthony Shriver started Best Buddies more than 30 years ago in his college dorm room. Today it’s gone global.

“It’s good stuff…Serving over a million people across the globe, 52 countries, all 50 states, and creating jobs right here in Boston for people with special abilities,” Shriver said.

To kick off the big weekend, celebrity chef Guy Fieri is hosting a food festival at the Encore Boston Harbor casino on Friday night.

“When you have everybody focused on this event, and coming together and having a good time, all that does is it just breeds momentum,” Fieri said.

Best Buddies worked with health experts to put strict COVID-19 guidelines in place to keep everyone participating safe.

