BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Beverly was transformed into a snow globe Saturday as a powerful storm system dropped more than a foot of snow on the North Shore community, which already had its fair share of snow on the ground.

Despite the winter wallop, road crews had streets cleared by Saturday evening and storefronts and sidewalks were mostly cleared. Many businesses stayed open for customers who decided not to let a little winter weather ruin their plans.

Residents bundled up, grabbed their shovels, and leaned into the storm — some visiting Beverly for the day say they are living the snow.

Heidi Schmidt said, “I think it’s nice when it’s this type of weather because there aren’t that many people out and then you have your own kind of little special day. As long as you’ve got good tires, a full tank of gas and a sense of adventure, you’re ready.”

As crews continue to clear snow from the area, residents are urged to take it slow on the roads and be careful when walking on sidewalks.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)