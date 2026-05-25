FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA Commuter Rail’s summer schedule went into effect Monday, with adjustments being made to some lines to improve reliability or to reflect completed construction projects.

The lines with schedule shifts include:

Fall River – New Bedford

Framingham – Worcester

Franklin – Foxboro

Newburyport – Rockport

An adjusted schedule will also be in effect from June 8 to July 12 to accommodate increased service for the World Cup. It said commuter rail trains will run less frequently on most lines during that time.

The biggest changes in South Station will take place on match days, including no commuter rail service to Foxboro or in between Readville and Windsor Gardens.

The MBTA said departure times for those lines are changing in anticipation of thousands of people taking the Commuter Rail to Foxboro for World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium.

Foxboro Station underwent renovations ahead of the games.

Gillette Stadium will host seven World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal, starting on June 13.

The MBTA said it will do its best to keep peak-hour service during the morning and afternoon commutes from being impacted, but some commuters said they aren’t convinced it will be a smooth operation.

“I’m concerned about whether or not I’m going to make it to my clients on time, and also getting home on time,” said one commuter.

“It’s going to be rough,” another said. “Let’s see how it works out.”

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