BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist who was struck by a Commuter Rail train in Beverly on Monday has died, officials said.

Officers responding to the Beverly Depot on Park Street just before 8:20 a.m. learned that a male riding his bicycle through the pedestrian cut-through was struck by an outbound train, transit police said.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Andrew Owen, who happened to be early for his train, witnessed the bicyclist get hit.

“I just saw this guy bolting in front of the train,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Oh god. He’s not going to try and cross is he?’ And he did.”

Transit police are continuing their investigation.

A witness telling @7News this is the bike the man was riding when he was hit pic.twitter.com/rCEWkKuQi3 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 22, 2019

