Big Brothers and Big Sisters celebrate holidays with younger siblings in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 300 children celebrated the season with their Big Brothers and Big Sisters at the organization’s annual holiday party in Boston Saturday

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts held the gathering at Boston University’s rec center.

For the last four years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts and Boston University have have teamed up to serve children and their families in Mattapan’s Grove Hall neighborhood.

“I think Big Brothers Big Sisters is about the spirit of giving and today is just a celebration of that,” said Terrence McCarron of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

