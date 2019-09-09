Big Papi’s back: David Ortiz throws out first pitch at Fenway Monday night

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves to fans as he is honored before the Red Sox's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Rather than a World Series coronation, David Ortiz got an early exit. His illustrious career came to a sudden conclusion when Boston was swept by Cleveland in their AL Division Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz threw out the first pitch at Fenway tonight, in his first public appearance since being shot in the Dominican Republic earlier this year.

Ortiz’ pitch came in the first game since the Red Sox parted ways with general manager Dave Dombrowski. The crowd loudly cheered and applauded the Sox star after the pitch, and Ortiz spoke about how much support from fans and the team meant during his recovery.

“I want to thank God for giving me a second opportunity in my life, to be here with all of you,” Ortiz said. “I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family, they have always been there for me, supporting me. They were aware of what happened to me and they were the first ones supporting me, thank you very much Red Sox family.”

Not only did Ortiz praise fans and teammates, but the Yankees themselves received words of thanks. Ortiz was recently visited by Yankees Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez when they came to Boston for the four-game stand.

“I want to thank all of you for all the prayers, all of them came home, I really appreciate it,” Ortiz said. “I want to thank my former teammates for being there for me also, all of them came home to check up on this boi. Also, I want to thank the Yankees, a lot of my boys over there came to check up on Big Papi.”

Ortiz has been largely out of the public eye since the since he was shot on June 9 at a bar in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where bullet passed through his lower back and perforated his intestines and lower organs. Police have said Ortiz, who spent about a month at Massachusetts General Hospital, including almost two weeks in the intensive care unit, was not the target of the shooting.

Last month, Ortiz posted photos on Instagram of him and his wife, Tiffany, helping move their daughter, Alex, into a Berklee College of Music residence hall for her first year.