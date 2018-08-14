FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One Philadelphia Eagles fan is throwing shade at the New England Patriots ahead of their pre-season matchup Thursday.

An electronic billboard outside of Gillette Stadium now reads “Go Birds” and “World Champs.”

It also features an image of a dog, in reference to the Eagles being named the underdogs prior to Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia went on to win the championship game, defeating New England 41-33.

