BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Billerica Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died from occupational cancer on Tuesday.

Firefighter Patrick Corbett passed away at age 39, the fire department announced.

His services are scheduled for Monday.

Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be sent to:

IAFF Local 1495

8 Good Street

Billerica, MA 01821

Donations for the family may be sent to:

“The Patrick Corbett Fund”

c/o The Billerica Municipal Employees Credit Union

365 Boston Road #107

Billerica, MA 01821

