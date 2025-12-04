BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - After piles of Amazon packages were twice found abandoned around Billerica, police said they decided to take matters into their own hands and deliver them to their rightful owners.

Officer Sam Hawkes said he was patrolling the area of Towne Plaza last week when he spotted what looked like trash near the loading docks. After a closer look, he discovered it was a pile of eight unopened packages.

“I got out of the cruiser to move it closer to the dumpster and it happened to be full packages,” said Hawkes.

Each package was addressed to a Billerica home, so Hawkes and another officer loaded them up and drove them out themselves.

“It was a busy day that day we had those, so we had two full cruisers of gifts while calls were also going on,” said Hawkes. “And then when clear and had a little bit of free time, we were delivering those packages, making sure that happened that night.”

According to the Billerica police department, the same situation arose a week later. Another officer said he found eight more packages scattered on the ground in the area of Salem Road, so he decided to deliver those boxes as well.

Hawkes said residents were surprised when officers showed up at their doors.

“People were happy to see their presents, gifts, packages, whatever they were,” he said.

Police said they have notified Amazon, and are trying to figure out why these packages keep getting lost.

“We’re in contact with Amazon currently. We’re working with their security team and whoever’s on that side, we’re working with them to see what’s going on here,” said Hawkes.

7NEWS has reached out to Amazon for comment, but has not yet heard back.

