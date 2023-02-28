BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Billerica School Committee is set to vote Tuesday on whether to extend the school day by 30 minutes.

The superintendent says the extra time would allow teachers to provide students with extra support after a tough few years.

However, some parents are concerned that extending the school day could take a toll on their kids’ mental health.

If passed, the change would go into effect the next academic year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)