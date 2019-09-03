Blinded by fries? British teen allegedly lost eyesight due to poor diet

(WHDH)– A teenager in England may have been blinded by the fries.

According to a new study, the 17-year-old, who only ate french fries, Pringles and white bread for several years lost his eyesight as a result of his poor diet.

Researchers at the University of Bristol said that the lack of proper nutrition led to optic neuropathy which impacts the optic nerve.

Critics of the study claim that researchers did not take other possible explanations into account.

