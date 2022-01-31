BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful nor’easter that pummeled Massachusetts over the weekend brought blizzard conditions and dropped more than two feet of snow in many communities.
The South Shore town of Stoughton had the highest snow total in the state with 30.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Boston saw 23.6 inches of snow Saturday, tying its record for one-day snowfall, the NWS said.
Below are the communities that got buried by at least two feet of snow, according to data provided by the NWS:
Stoughton – 30.9 inches
Sharon – 30.4 inches
Quincy – 30 inches
Whitman – 29.5 inches
Norton – 29.1 inches
Bridgewater – 27.3 inches
Hanson – 27 inches
Pembroke – 26 inches
Brockton – 25 inches
Plymouth – 24.7 inches
Danvers – 24.5 inches
Middleboro – 24 inches
Abington – 24 inches
Weymouth – 24 inches
Foxboro – 24 inches
Honorable mention: Swansea (23.8 inches), Boston (23.6 inches), Raynham (23 inches), Hingham (23 inches), Halifax (23 inches), Taunton (23 inches), Braintree (23 inches), Chelsea (23 inches), Berkley (22.5 inches), Wakefield (22.4 inches), Burlington (22.3 inches), Randolph (22.1 inches), Cohasset (22 inches), Mansfield (22 inches), Fall River (22 inches), Bourne (20 inches).
