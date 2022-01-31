BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful nor’easter that pummeled Massachusetts over the weekend brought blizzard conditions and dropped more than two feet of snow in many communities.

The South Shore town of Stoughton had the highest snow total in the state with 30.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston saw 23.6 inches of snow Saturday, tying its record for one-day snowfall, the NWS said.

Below are the communities that got buried by at least two feet of snow, according to data provided by the NWS:

Stoughton – 30.9 inches

Sharon – 30.4 inches

Quincy – 30 inches

Whitman – 29.5 inches

Norton – 29.1 inches

Bridgewater – 27.3 inches

Hanson – 27 inches

Pembroke – 26 inches

Brockton – 25 inches

Plymouth – 24.7 inches

Danvers – 24.5 inches

Middleboro – 24 inches

Abington – 24 inches

Weymouth – 24 inches

Foxboro – 24 inches

Honorable mention: Swansea (23.8 inches), Boston (23.6 inches), Raynham (23 inches), Hingham (23 inches), Halifax (23 inches), Taunton (23 inches), Braintree (23 inches), Chelsea (23 inches), Berkley (22.5 inches), Wakefield (22.4 inches), Burlington (22.3 inches), Randolph (22.1 inches), Cohasset (22 inches), Mansfield (22 inches), Fall River (22 inches), Bourne (20 inches).

