BOSTON (WHDH) - Saturday’s blizzard was a record-tying one for Boston, dumping almost 2 feet of snow on the city.

Boston saw 23.6 inches of snow Saturday, tying its record for one-day snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The total snowfall was 23.8 inches — but .2 inches fell when the storm began on Friday.

Boston has tied the record for biggest 1 day snowfall! 23.6 inches. The storm total is 23.8 but 0.2" fell on 1/28 pic.twitter.com/NN7dKkPqe4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 30, 2022

