SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A blue-green algae bloom has prompted the closure of a popular swimming area in Sharon, officials announced Wednesday.

High levels of cyanobacteria were first detected in Lake Massapoag last Thursday but, samples taken from the water this week are still not up to Massachusetts Department of Health guidelines.

Officials say there was a visible “scum mat” in the lake as well.

The town warning anyone with lake access to stay out of the water and keep their pets away as well. Officials recommend rinsing off if exposed to contaminated water.

Exposure to high levels of cyanobacteria can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties in humans.

The lake will be closed until at least next Wednesday.

