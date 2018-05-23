NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute will make her case for clemency in a hearing at a Tennessee prison.

The state’s Board of Parole will make a recommendation sometime after the hearing Wednesday for Cyntoia Brown, but the decision will ultimately be up to Gov. Bill Haslam.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna launched a social media campaign to free the now 30-year-old woman. Brown’s lawyers have said she was a sex-trafficking victim who killed a man because she feared for her life. Prosecutors said she shot him and robbed him.

Brown was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder. She must serve at least 51 years in prison before release.

