PLYMOUTH, MASS. (AP) - Two boaters are being hailed for helping rescue a person stranded in the water of Great Herring Pond in Plymouth, an official said.

A Harbormaster crew responding to a report of a person in need of assistance found that David Hoover and Carol Swenson had already given the man a life jacket and paddled him to shore.

“Thank you David Hoover and Carol Swenson,” the harbormaster wrote in the post. “Always wear your life jacket!”

Harbormaster crew responded to a person in the water at Great Herring Pond. Two brave citizens raced to assist the PIW, gave him a life jacket and paddled him to shore! Thank you David Hoover and Carol Swenson! Always wear your life jacket! pic.twitter.com/aoaWVLQcxI — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) June 11, 2018

