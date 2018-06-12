PLYMOUTH, MASS. (AP) - Two boaters are being hailed for helping rescue a person stranded in the water of Great Herring Pond in Plymouth, an official said.
A Harbormaster crew responding to a report of a person in need of assistance found that David Hoover and Carol Swenson had already given the man a life jacket and paddled him to shore.
“Thank you David Hoover and Carol Swenson,” the harbormaster wrote in the post. “Always wear your life jacket!”
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)