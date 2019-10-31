Body found near McGuirk Stadium at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a man was found dead near McGuirk Alumni Stadium at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday, officials said.

The man’s name has not been released.

The investigation is being conducted by state police and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

