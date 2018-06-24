Body recovered from Maine’s Penobscot River in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Bangor Police Department says a body has been recovered from Maine’s Penobscot River.

A boater reported finding the body on the city waterfront near the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police did not release the identity or gender of the deceased.

The body will be taken to the office of the Maine Medical Examination for positive identification.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)