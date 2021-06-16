KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - BooBoo the bear has had a busy month traveling throughout the South Shore, making its latest stop in Kingston.

Police received multiple calls Wednesday morning reporting a bear in the area of Wapping Road and MacFarlane Farms.

“So far, we’ve received no reports of honey larceny,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Similar bear sightings have been reported in Duxbury, Scituate, Cohasset, and Hingham.

The public is urged to leave the bear alone and to call police if it poses an immediate threat to safety.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)